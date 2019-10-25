Ugandan shilling a notch stronger on slowing demand by banks, importers

KAMPALA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was on Friday a notch stronger compared to the previous session on the back of slowing demand from both commercial banks and importers.

At 0900 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,725/3,735, compared to Thursday’s close of 3,730/3,740.

