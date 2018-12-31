Financials
December 31, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ugandan shilling a touch firmer on ebbing interbank appetite

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Monday, but was inclined on the firmer side on the back of a slowdown in interbank appetite for hard currency.

At 0954 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,705/3,715, compared to Friday’s close of 3,710/3,720.

