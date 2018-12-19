Ugandan shilling a touch firmer on interbank selling

KAMPALA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was slightly stronger on Wednesday, on the back of an interbank sell off as some players sought to pare their hard currency positions.

At 1010 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, a touch firmer than Tuesday’s close of 3,693/3,703.

