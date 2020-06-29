Ugandan shilling a touch stronger as charity flows offer support

KAMPALA, June 29 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was firmer on Monday, boosted by dollar inflows from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) doing conversions to pay salaries and meet other operational expenses. At 0824GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,725/3,735, compared to Friday's close of 3,735/3,745. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)