Financials
October 15, 2019 / 8:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ugandan shilling a touch stronger as liquidity mop-up helps

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a touch stronger on Tuesday, helped by a central bank mop-up of excess local currency liquidity.

At 0806 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,690/3,700, compared to Monday’s close of 3,695/3,700.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Giulia Paravicini

