August 21, 2019 / 10:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ugandan shilling a touch stronger on commodity flows

KAMPALA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a touch stronger on Wednesday on the back of hard currency inflows from exporters of coffee and other commodities.

At 0933 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, slightly stronger than Tuesday’s close of 3,690/3,700.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema

