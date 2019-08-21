Ugandan shilling a touch stronger on commodity flows

KAMPALA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a touch stronger on Wednesday on the back of hard currency inflows from exporters of coffee and other commodities.

At 0933 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, slightly stronger than Tuesday’s close of 3,690/3,700.

