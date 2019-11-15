Ugandan shilling a touch stronger on sagging appetite from banks, importers

KAMPALA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a touch stronger on Friday, helped by muted demand for hard currency from both merchandise importers and players in the interbank market.

At 0908 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, compared to Thursday’s close of 3,690/3,700.

