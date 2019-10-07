Financials
Ugandan shilling a touch weaker after central bank cuts key rate

KAMPALA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a touch weaker on Monday, after the central bank cut its key lending rate by 100 basis points to 9.0%.

At 1116 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,682/3,692, slightly weaker than Friday’s close of 3,675/3,685.

