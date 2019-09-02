Ugandan shilling biased toward stronger side on flat importer appetite

KAMPALA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was inclined on the stronger side on Monday, drawing support from flat appetite for hard currency from merchandise importers.

At 0916 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,680/3,690, compared to Friday’s close of 3,685/3,695.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick)