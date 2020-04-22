Ugandan shilling edges down against the dollar

KAMPALA, April 22 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling inched down on Wednesday and traders said they were assessing if their is much demand for hard currencies from importers. At 0814 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,780/3,790, compared with Tuesday's close of 3,775/3,785. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Duncan Miriri)