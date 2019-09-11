Ugandan shilling expands gains amid depressed dollar appetite

KAMPALA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stronger on Wednesday mainly underpinned by depressed appetite for hard currency from both commercial banks and merchandise importers.

At 0802 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,657/3,667, compared to Tuesday’s close of 3,665/3,675.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick)