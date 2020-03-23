Ugandan shilling extends losing streak amid demand by banks, offshore investors

KAMPALA, March 23 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Monday, pressured by offshore investors dumping local assets and commercial banks beefing up their hard currency positions.

At 0747 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,840/3,850, compared to Friday’s close of 3,820/3,830.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......