Ugandan shilling extends losses on the back of banks' demand

KAMPALA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling extended its losses on Thursday, weighed down by strong appetite in the interbank market as players sought to bolster their positions.

At 0927GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,697/3,707, compared to Wednesday’s close of 3,685/3,695.

