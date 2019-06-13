Ugandan shilling firm helped by investor flows

KAMPALA, June 13 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was a touch firmer on Thursday, underpinned by inflows of hard currency from offshore investors taking part in this week’s government Treasury auction, traders said.

At 0929 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,737/3,747, compared to Wednesday's close of 3,740/3,750. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)