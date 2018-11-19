Ugandan shilling firmer, helped by remittance inflows

KAMPALA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stronger on Monday, buoyed by hard currency inflows from Ugandans living abroad and exporters of commodities like coffee. At 0941 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,725/3,735, stronger than Friday's close of 3,730/3,740. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Duncan Miriri)