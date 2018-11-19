Financials
November 19, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ugandan shilling firmer, helped by remittance inflows

1 Min Read

    KAMPALA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling        was
stronger on Monday, buoyed by hard currency inflows from
Ugandans living abroad and exporters of commodities like coffee.
    At 0941 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,725/3,735, stronger than Friday's close of 3,730/3,740.
     
   UGX Spot Rate.....      
   Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....       
   Calculated Cross Rates..........       
   Deposits.....................          
   Deposits & Forwards.............       
   Uganda Equities Guide.......           
   Uganda All Share Index........         
   Shilling background .....              
   Ugandan Debt Guide............         
   All Uganda Bonds.............          
   Uganda T-Bills..............           
   Uganda Benchmark.............          
   Central Bank ................           
   Ugandan Contributor Index....          
   Uganda Coffee Prices.......              

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema
Editing by Duncan Miriri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.