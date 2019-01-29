Ugandan shilling firmer on offshore investor flows

KAMPALA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was a little firmer on Tuesday, helped by inflows of hard currency from offshore investors looking to buy government debt.

At 0900 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,665/3,675, a touch stronger than Monday’s close of 3,670/3,680.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......