January 29, 2019

Ugandan shilling firmer on offshore investor flows

KAMPALA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was a little firmer on Tuesday, helped by inflows of hard currency from offshore investors looking to buy government debt.

At 0900 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,665/3,675, a touch stronger than Monday’s close of 3,670/3,680.

