Ugandan shilling firms as low consumer spending cuts demand

KAMPALA, July 9 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Thursday on the back of a continuing slump in importer demand for hard currency caused by shrinking consumer demand.

At 0815GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,708/3,718, compared to last Wednesday’s close of 3,713/3,723.

