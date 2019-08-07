Ugandan shilling firms on inflows from offshore investors

KAMPALA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling firmed on Wednesday, helped by inflows of hard currency from offshore investors looking to buy government debt and exporters of commodities. At 0915 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,685/3,695, compared to Tuesday’s close of 3,690/3,700. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick)