Ugandan shilling firms on low demand for dollars

KAMPALA, July 10 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Friday as scarce appetite for dollars from large importers like telecoms, energy, manufactures and others lent support to the local currency.

At 0902GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,680/3,690, compared to Thursday’s close of 3,710/3,720. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......