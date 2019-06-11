Ugandan shilling firms on sag in demand

KAMPALA, June 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Tuesday, on the back of flat appetite for hard currency from interbank players and merchandise importers, traders said.

At 0813 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,750/3,760, compared to Monday's close of 3,755/3,765. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed)