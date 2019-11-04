Financials
Ugandan shilling firms on slumping importer demand

KAMPALA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was marginally firmer on Monday, on the back of a slump in demand for hard currency from merchandise importers, traders said.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed

