Ugandan shilling firms on slumping importer demand

KAMPALA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was marginally firmer on Monday, on the back of a slump in demand for hard currency from merchandise importers, traders said.

At 0837 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,700/3,710, compared to Friday’s close of 3,705/3,715. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......