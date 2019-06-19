Financials
June 19, 2019 / 12:50 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Ugandan shilling firms slightly as importer, banks' appetite tails off

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, June 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was up a notch on Wednesday as appetite for hard currency from both merchandise importers and commercial banks continued to tail off.

At 0958 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,720/3,730, a touch stronger than Tuesday’s close of 3,725/3,735.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below