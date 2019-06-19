Ugandan shilling firms slightly as importer, banks' appetite tails off

KAMPALA, June 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was up a notch on Wednesday as appetite for hard currency from both merchandise importers and commercial banks continued to tail off.

At 0958 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,720/3,730, a touch stronger than Tuesday’s close of 3,725/3,735.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)