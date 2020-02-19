Ugandan shilling flat amid some charity flows

KAMPALA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded stable on Wednesday, supported by some hard currency inflows from non-governmental organisations.

At 0812 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,665/3,675, unmoved from Tuesday’s close.

