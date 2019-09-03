Ugandan shilling flat as commodity export flows help

KAMPALA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was flat on Tuesday amid some inflows of hard currency from exporters of commodities including coffee, tea and gold.

At 0910 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,680/3,690 same level as Monday’s close.

