Ugandan shilling flat as COVID-19 lockdown cuts importer demand

KAMPALA, May 19 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling remained flat on Tuesday as lockdown measures aimed at containing the spread of coroanvirus depressed importers demand for hard currency.

At 1033 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,785-3,795, same level as Monday’s close.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......