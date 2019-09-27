Ugandan shilling flat as thin volumes, liquidity mop-up offer support

KAMPALA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Friday amid thin trading volumes on both counters, while a mop-up of excess local currency liquidity in the previous session was expected to offer additional support.

At 0828 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,675/3,685, same level as Thursday’s close.

