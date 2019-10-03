Ugandan shilling holds steady against the dollar

KAMPALA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Thursday due to low appetite for hard currency from both merchandise importers and commercial banks. At 1146 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,675/3,685, same level as Wednesday's close. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Duncan Miriri)