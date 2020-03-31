Ugandan shilling holds steady against the dollar

KAMPALA, March 31 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Tuesday amid thin appetite for hard currency from importers due to coronavirus-related disruptions. At 0918 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,785/3,797, unchanged from Monday's closing price. The East African nation, which has so far reported 33 cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus, has severely restricted movement to curb the spread of the disease, curbing business activities. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Duncan Miriri)