Financials
February 14, 2019 / 9:59 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Ugandan shilling holds steady as firms settle their taxes

2 Min Read

    KAMPALA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling        was
steady on Thursday as importers stayed on the sidelines to focus
on meeting their mid month tax payments obligations, curbing
demand for dollars.
    At 0924 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,665/3,675 per dollar, unchanged from Wednesday's close. 
    
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema
Editing by Duncan Miriri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
