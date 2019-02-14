Ugandan shilling holds steady as firms settle their taxes

KAMPALA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was steady on Thursday as importers stayed on the sidelines to focus on meeting their mid month tax payments obligations, curbing demand for dollars. At 0924 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,665/3,675 per dollar, unchanged from Wednesday's close. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Duncan Miriri)