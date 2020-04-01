Ugandan shilling holds steady due to reduced market activity

KAMPALA, April 1 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Wednesday, as market activity remained subdued due to a virtual lockdown in the country aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

At 1009 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,785/3,795, unchanged from Tuesday’s closing price.

