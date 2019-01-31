Financials
Ugandan shilling in firm position on back of end-month flows

KAMPALA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling traded unchanged on Thursday as some typical end-month inflows of hard currency from commodity exporters and charities provided some support.

At 1050 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,665/3,675, same as Wednesday’s close.

