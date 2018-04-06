FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 8:51 AM / a day ago

Ugandan shilling in firm position on commodity flows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 6 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Friday amid some inflows of hard currency from exporters of coffee and other commodities weighing against sagging importer demand.

At 0822 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,690/3,700 the same level as Thursday’s close.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick

