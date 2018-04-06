Ugandan shilling in firm position on commodity flows

KAMPALA, April 6 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Friday amid some inflows of hard currency from exporters of coffee and other commodities weighing against sagging importer demand.

At 0822 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,690/3,700 the same level as Thursday’s close.

UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......