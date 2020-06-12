Ugandan shilling inches up as some banks trim positions

KAMPALA, June 12 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling edged up on Friday as some players in the interbank market sought to cut back their hard currency positions.

At 0927 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,715/3,725, firmer than Thursday’s close of 3,725/3,735.

