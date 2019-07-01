Ugandan shilling inclined on weaker side as importer demand picks up

KAMPALA, July 1 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was inclined on the weaker side on Monday, undermined by a slight pick up in demand for dollars from some merchandise importers.

At 0914 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,695/3,705, compared to Friday’s close of 3,690/3,700.

