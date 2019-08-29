Ugandan shilling leans on stronger side as charity, commodity flows help

KAMPALA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was inclined on the stronger side on Thursday on the back of end-month inflows of hard currency from non-governmental organisations and some commodity exporters.

At 0844 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,683/3,693, compared to last Wednesday’s close of 3,685/3,695.

