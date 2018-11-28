Ugandan shilling little-changed after central bank's buying of excess liquidity

KAMPALA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Wednesday but it was expected to firm following the central bank’s decision to buy excess liquidity in the money markets the previous day, traders said.

At 0909 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,725/3,735, compared to Tuesday's close of 3,727/3,737.