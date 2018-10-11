Ugandan shilling little-changed ahead of tax payments

KAMPALA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little-changed amid a slow down in appetite for hard currency ahead of mid-month tax payments.

At 0824 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,787/3,797, compared to Wednesday’s close of 3,792/3,802.

