Ugandan shilling little-changed amid limited demand

KAMPALA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Tuesday but inclined on the weaker side on the back of limited appetite by players in the interbank, traders said.

At 0926 GMT commercial banks quoted shilling at 3,667/3,677, compared to Monday's close of 3,665/3,675.