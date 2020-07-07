Ugandan shilling little-changed as sluggish consumer spending cuts demand

KAMPALA, July 7 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Tuesday, with depressed consumer spending keeping importer appetite for hard currency subdued.

