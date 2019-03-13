Ugandan shilling little-changed, inclined on weaker side

KAMPALA, March 13 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Wednesday although it was inclined on the weaker side amid limited demand for hard currency from energy, manufacturing and other importers, traders said.

At 1002 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,708/3,718, compared to Tuesday’s close of 3,705/3,715. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............