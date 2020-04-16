Financials
April 16, 2020 / 9:40 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ugandan shilling little-changed, liquidity mop-up expected to offer support

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 16 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded little-changed on Thursday and the central bank was expected to mop-up excess liquidity in the market to offer support.

At 0910 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,765/3,775, compared to Wednesday’s close of 3,750/3,760. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed

