December 11, 2019 / 9:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ugandan shilling little-changed, may gain on charity flows

KAMPALA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded little-changed on Wednesday but was seen inclined in the firmer side amid some hard currency inflows mainly from non-governmental organisations, traders said.

At 0846 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,673/3,683, compared to Tuesday’s close of 3,677/3,687. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed)

