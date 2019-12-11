Ugandan shilling little-changed, may gain on charity flows

KAMPALA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded little-changed on Wednesday but was seen inclined in the firmer side amid some hard currency inflows mainly from non-governmental organisations, traders said.

At 0846 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,673/3,683, compared to Tuesday's close of 3,677/3,687. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed)