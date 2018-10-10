Ugandan shilling loses ground on uptick in demand

KAMPALA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday, as demand for hard currency from energy, telecoms and manufacturing firms surged.

At 0922 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,795/3,805, weaker than Monday’s close of 3,780/3,790.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick)