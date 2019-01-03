Ugandan shilling loses some ground as banks exert demand

KAMPALA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling lost some ground on Thursday on the back of a pick up in demand from players in the interbank market, traders said. At 0830 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,720/3,730, compared to Wednesday’s close of 3,712/3,722. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed