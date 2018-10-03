FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 12:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ugandan shilling posts sharp gains after rate cut

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling posted sharp gains on Wednesday after the central bank made a surprise hike of its key policy rate by 100 basis points to 10 percent, traders said.

At 1211 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,775/3,785, stronger than Tuesday’s close of 3,815/3,825. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits........................ Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide........... Uganda All Share Index.......... Shilling background ............ Ugandan Debt Guide.............. All Uganda Bonds................ Uganda T-Bills.................. Uganda Benchmark................ Central Bank ................... Ugandan Contributor Index....... Uganda Coffee Prices............

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Omar Mohammed

