Ugandan shilling posts sharp gains after rate cut

KAMPALA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling posted sharp gains on Wednesday after the central bank made a surprise hike of its key policy rate by 100 basis points to 10 percent, traders said.

At 1211 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,775/3,785, stronger than Tuesday's close of 3,815/3,825.