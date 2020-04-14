Financials
Ugandan shilling posts some gains as banks pare positions

KAMPALA, April 14 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded stronger on Tuesday on the back of a sell-off in the interbank market as some players sought to trim their hard currency positions, traders said.

At 0936 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,765/3,775, compared to last Thursday’s close of 3,780/3,790.

