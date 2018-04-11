Ugandan shilling seen vulnerable to losses on high liquidity

KAMPALA, April 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Wednesday but traders said it was vulnerable to depreciation on the back of importer demand and abundant local currency liquidity in the money markets.

At 0914 GMT commercial banks quoted the local currency at 3,690/3,700 , same level as Tuesday’s close.

