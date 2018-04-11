FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ugandan shilling seen vulnerable to losses on high liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAMPALA, April 11 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Wednesday but traders said it was vulnerable to depreciation on the back of importer demand and abundant local currency liquidity in the money markets.

At 0914 GMT commercial banks quoted the local currency at 3,690/3,700 , same level as Tuesday’s close.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Maggie Fick

