Ugandan shilling slightly stronger, liquidity injection could trim gains

KAMPALA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling traded slightly stronger on Wednesday but was seen likely to reverse gains on the back of a local currency liquidity injection by the central bank via a reverse repo.

At 0953GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,675/3,685, compared to Tuesday’s close of 3,680/3,690.

