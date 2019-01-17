Ugandan shilling slightly weaker on pick-up in interbank demand

KAMPALA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Uganda shilling was a touch weaker on Thursday on the back of a pick-up in demand by players in the interbank market.

At 0927 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,710/3,720, compared to Wednesday’s close of 3,695/3,705.

