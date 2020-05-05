Ugandan shilling stable, expected to weaken as coronavirus restrictions ease

KAMPALA, May 5 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling was stable on Tuesday but was expected to weaken due to dollar demand picking up after the East African country began gradually easing restrictions aimed at stopping the novel coronavirus spread. At 0907 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,785/3,795, same level as Monday's close. Uganda began to lift one of Africa's strictest anti-coronavirus lockdowns on Tuesday after President Yoweri Museveni declared the infection "tamed." UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)