Healthcare
May 5, 2020 / 9:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ugandan shilling stable, expected to weaken as coronavirus restrictions ease

2 Min Read

    KAMPALA, May 5 (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling        was
stable on Tuesday but was expected to weaken due to dollar
demand picking up after the East African country began gradually
easing restrictions aimed at stopping the novel coronavirus
spread.
    At 0907 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,785/3,795, same level as Monday's close.
    Uganda began to lift one of Africa's strictest
anti-coronavirus lockdowns on Tuesday after President Yoweri
Museveni declared the infection "tamed."             
      
 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
